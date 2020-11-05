﻿Filipinos urged to invest in stocks, bonds

Filipinos are encouraged to invest in bonds and stocks to seize opportunities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a virtual press briefing Thursday, AP Securities vice president Jaycob Yedra said the best stock market returns are those invested during times of uncertainties.

“When everyone is fearful, usually that’s the best time to get in. As a matter of fact, the markets around the world already rebounded by more or less 50 percent from its lowest point in March. Even if you look at more than 100 years of data, you can see that the stock market performed well right after the pandemic,” he said.

Yedra said during the 1918 Spanish flu, the US market “came roaring right after even if it was deadlier and more devastating (than) what we have right now.”

Wealth Arki president Rienzie Biolena underscored the importance of investing in the bonds market.

“So bonds, whether these are corporate bonds or even government bonds, have a special place in each everyone’s portfolio. Of course, this is a matter of tweaking and tailor-fitting to your investment (plans) and horizon,” he said.

Biolena said those eyeing more returns can consider investing in corporate bonds.

Meanwhile, Biolena said the Global Filipino Investors Inc. (TGFI) will hold bonds and stocks online conferences from Oct. 21 to 22 to promote financial literacy for free.

“We will also be talking about when you should be investing in a bond or when you should be not investing in a bond. What are bonds for, would it be for retirees, just retirees? For example, young professionals and those just starting off, should I go investing for bonds? The different advantages and benefits of having a bond,” he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency