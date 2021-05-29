﻿Filipinos can be choosy only when vax supply is in excess: Panelo

There will be more problems should the government allow Filipinos to choose their coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccine brands, Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo said.

Panelo thumbed down critics’ proposal for vaccinees to pick their jabs during his commentary show “Counterpoint” on Saturday.

“‘Pag pinayagan kayong mamili, ‘yung iba eh ‘yun din ang gagawin. Mamimili rin ‘yung iba. Magkakaproblema talaga tayo (If we allow some to choose, others will do the same. They will also choose. We will really have a problem),” he said.

Filipinos can choose only when the country already has excessive vaccine supplies.

“Okay iyan kung ‘yung supply natin, hindi lang supisyente kundi sobra-sobra. Eh ang problema nga ho, kulang tayo sa bakunang Pfizer at Moderna. Ang karamihang dumarating sa atin, Sinovac, AstraZeneca, Sputnik V (That’s fine if our supply is not only sufficient but overflowing. The problem is we don’t have enough Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Most of the vaccine brands being delivered to us are Sinovac, AstraZeneca, and Sputnik V),” he said.

“Hindi pupuwede ‘yung namimili talaga tayo kasi iyang pinipili ninyo, kakaunti lang iyan (You cannot choose because your preferred vaccines are limited).”

About 63 percent of 1,200 adult Filipinos preferred Covid-19 vaccines manufactured in the United States (Pfizer and Moderna), according to the April 28 to May 2 survey conducted by the Social Weather Stations (SWS).

Chinese-made Covid-19 vaccines, like CoronaVac of Beijing’s Sinovac Life Sciences, came in second with 19 percent picking them.

The US-made jabs were also most preferred in the Visayas (66 percent), Balance Luzon or areas outside Metro Manila (65 percent), Metro Manila (63 percent), and Mindanao (54 percent).

Only medical front-liners are allowed to pick brands.

Panelo reiterated that all Covid-19 vaccines in the country are effective.

“‘Yung pinaka-epektibong bakuna, kung ano ‘yung available diyan sa harap niyo. Paturok na kayo. Lahat iyan okay (The most effective vaccine is the one available. Get vaccinated. All vaccines are okay),” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency