﻿Filipino Covid-19 recoveries abroad reach 8.3K: DFA

MANILA – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Saturday said a total of 8,387 Filipinos have so far recovered from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Since December 27, at least 45 new recoveries were recorded by the agency, including 63 new cases.

Compared to last week’s percentage, the DFA said the total recoveries saw a slight increase to 65.06 percent, with active cases still at 27.87 percent.

As of January 2, there are 3,593 Filipinos abroad who are undergoing treatment and 911 fatalities.

The Middle East/Africa still has the highest number of active cases among Filipinos with 2,403, followed by the Asia Pacific with 803, Europe with 325, and the Americas with 62.

It also topped the regions with the most number of fatalities caused by Covid-19 with 578, followed by the Americas with 194, Europe with 118, and the Asia Pacific with 21.

Recoveries are also high in the Middle East/Africa with 4,677, followed by the Asia Pacific with 1,855, Europe with 1,329, and the Americas with 526. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News agency