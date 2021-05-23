﻿File complaints vs. cops who harass pantry organizers

Cops who harass community pantry organizers should immediately face charges, Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo said on Sunday.

Panelo said the public should look out for each other by immediately reporting and filing complaints against abusive uniformed personnel.

“’Pag feeling ninyo medyo hina-harass kayo, kasi mayroon din mga pulis na sira ulo. ‘Di nawawala ‘yan sa isang organisasyon. ‘Pag medyo saliwa ‘yung mga galaw nila bilang pulis, file-an niyo ng kaso kaagad para matuto (If you feel like you are being harassed, because there are some cops who are scalawags. There’s always one in an organization. If they are doing what is contrary to what a police officer should do, file charges so they will learn from their mistakes),” he said in his commentary show “Counterpoint.”

He said Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar will not tolerate abuses.

“Humingi kayo ng tulong, alalay sa kapulisan natin. Tutulungan kayo. Mayroon kayong masilip na mali, isumbong niyo agad at hindi ‘yan palalampasin ni Gen. Guillermo Eleazar (If you need help, assistance from our police, they will help you. If you notice something wrong, report them immediately because Gen. Guillermo Eleazar will not let that go unnoticed),” he added.

Eleazar earlier ordered all police units to help and protect community pantry organizers in their areas of responsibility and ensure that health protocols are observed.

Meanwhile, Panelo lauded Brig. Gen. Vincent Calanoga, chief of the PNP human rights affairs office, for apologizing over the perceived profiling and red-tagging of organizers of community pantries.

“Sa mga naapektuhan po, humihingi po ang PNP ng paumanhin sa mga taong naapektuhan ng kung ano mang balita o na-post na hindi nila nagustuhan (To those affected, the PNP apologizes to those who were affected by any news or posts that they did not like)” Calanoga said during the briefing of the House Committee on Human Rights on Wednesday.

He said cops who ask questions from community pantry organizers are just doing their jobs in monitoring the situation.

Source: Philippines News Agency