﻿Fil-Chinese bizmen sponsor vax rollout for Bacolod workers

The Filipino-Chinese business community here has sponsored a five-day coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccination rollout to inoculate more than 1,000 workers and their family members until July 16.

Dubbed “Operation Bakuna Center”, the Federation of Filipino-Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry Inc. (FFCCCII)-led initiative marked its Day 3 at the St. John’s Institute Activity Center vaccination site on Wednesday.

Mayor Evelio Leonardia lauded the efforts of the group when he met with business leaders at the site on Tuesday.

“I’m glad to see this program being implemented. I thank the Filipino-Chinese community for this initiative. This is a big help to our vaccination program,” he said.

The vaccination rollout is being facilitated by the Bacolod Filipino-Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry Inc. (BFCCCII), Southern Negros Filipino-Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Northern Negros Filipino-Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

They have secured 2,108 doses of Sinovac’s CoronaVac jab to be administered for 1,054 individuals.

Mark Gomez, vice president of BFCCCII, said they procured the China-made vaccines through the FFCCCII, which entered into a tripartite agreement with the national government and the manufacturer.

“The three chambers in Negros Occidental joined hands to procure vaccines for their employees. Those being vaccinated are the employees and their families,” he added.

They have also partnered with the Bacolod Queen of Mercy Hospital, which deployed vaccination teams to inoculate the identified employees and their family members until Friday.

Source: Philippines News Agency