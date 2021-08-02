﻿Fil-Am Knott fails to advance in 200-m run semis in Tokyo

The Tokyo heat got the better of Kristina Marie Knott as she bowed out from the women’s 200-meter run in the Summer Olympic Games at the National Stadium here on Monday.

The 25-year-old Knott clocked 23.80 seconds and placed last among five competitors in Heat 7 topped by American Jenna Prandini, who clocked 22.56. When all the times from the 41 runners were collated, the Fil-American Knott finished 37th, out of the magic semifinal circle.

“This is her first Olympic Games. She could have been battling a lot of things. It could have been the extreme heat. It could have been nerves. I’m not trying to pinpoint an excuse, or give a set of answers. It was an awful performance. It wasn’t what we expected. But people need to realize this is the world stage,” Knott’s coach Roshaan Griffin said.

Twenty-four runners advanced to the semifinals slated later in the day.

Knott was rushed to the Medical Station immediately after crossing the finish line, vomiting and nauseated due to heat stress coming from extended exposure to the summer heat in the Japanese capital.

“She suffered heat exhaustion. Nag-stay muna after the race sa medical station sa stadium for about an hour. Rehydrated. She felt ill even before the gunstart. After crossing the finish line she was vomiting and dazed,” said Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association Marketing and Communications Director Edward Kho. “Thanks for the prayers of support. She is resting in her room now.”

The best time of the heats came from Namibia’s Christine Mboma who clocked 22.11.

Other topnotchers of their respective heats were Côte d’Ivoire’s Marie-Josee Ta Lou (22.30), Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (22.22), Switzerland’s Mujinga Kambundji (22.26), Bahamas’ Anthonique Strachan (22.76) and Canada’s Crystal Emmanuel (22.74).

Source: Philippines News Agency