﻿Fight sport athletes in ‘Calambubble’ now 99% complete

Almost everyone called up to the national team training for three combat sports are now at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba City in Laguna, according to Philippine Sports Institute national training director Marc Velasco on Tuesday.

During the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum, Velasco said about 99 percent of the national athletes from karatedo, taekwondo, and boxing asked to enter the “Calambubble” have already made it to Inspire.

“We have a few more athletes from taekwondo, I think one from karate, and also yung coach karate, wala pa po doon (the karate coach, who is not yet there),” Velasco said, adding that others may arrive anytime during the week just in time for the start of the training.

Like those who previously entered similar bubbles at Inspire, the athletes underwent reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) testing before and upon entering the “Calambubble”. Those who tested negative for the coronavirus disease 2019 will be cleared to train.

“It’s up to their NSA’s (national sports associations) how they can be able to bring them here,” Velasco said.

On when the athletes can officially begin their training, Velasco said, “Based on our timetable and protocol, they can start this week. But not all of them can start because they came in at different periods,” adding that some may still need to undergo extended isolation depending on their test results.

The “Calambubble” for the aforementioned fight sports was set up for the national athletes’ bid to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

Source: Philippines News agency