﻿FI vital in delivery of services during pandemic: execs

BAGUIO CITY – Government officials on Wednesday highlighted the importance of transparency and accountability in delivering services to the public especially amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

“Malaki ang papel ng ating local na pamahalaan sa pagpa-abot ng tama at angkop na impormasyon, sa pagpapa-abot ukol sa mga inisyatibo nito lalo na ngayon na panahon ng krisis,” said Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go, who spoke before participants of the Luzon leg of the Freedom of Information (FOI) conference for local government units (LGUs) on Wednesday.

He lauded the FOI project management office for its efforts to give the public more access to information from the government, even as he appealed to the people’s cooperation during the pandemic.

Presidential Communications Operations Office Undersecretary Kris Ablan, the FOI project director, said FOI is vital in making government records accessible to ordinary citizens.

“You don’t need a Usec. [undersecretary] to get information from an agency. They cannot discriminate against you. You can use FOI to verify about budget, for better decision making. Information empowers local governments. You will know what assistance is available for LGUs from the agencies,” he said.

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Eduardo Año, meanwhile, said President Rodrigo Duterte has been an advocate of full disclosure and transparency in government, especially when he assumed office in 2016.

“Five years later, this initiative [by the President] along with other anti-corruption, good governance and credibility building drives has given birth to trust and engaged populace as proven by the President’s high approval trust rating in 2021,” he added.

Año urged LGUs to promote transparency in their respective localities and “learn from the best practice of their peers.”

He said there are now 51 LGUs that have passed their FOI ordinances.

“This is how we increase public trust; this is how we empower Filipinos. The foundation has been laid, it is up to us to pursue it,” he said.

Meanwhile, Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Secretary Martin Andanar said the FOI program has never been as relevant today.

“By releasing timely and relevant data, the decision-makers of the country can better access both local and national services,” he said.

Andanar said through the FOI program, every Filipino can become active participants in the country’s recovery from the pandemic.

“As the pandemic continues its grip on the nation, anxieties and emerging fears are gradually suffocating the lives of the public not only because of serious health concerns but also more importantly because of basic survival,” he said.

“Despite this, we are hopeful that the transparency and accountability that the FOI program provides will produce a coordinated and effective rollout of vaccines,” he added. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency