﻿FDA grants special permit for anti-Covid drug Bexovid

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted a compassionate special permit (CSP) for the Covid-19 treatment drug Bexovid, the first generic version of Pfizer’s Paxlovid.

Bexovid may be used for individuals with mild to moderate symptoms of Covid-19 ages 12 years old and above.

It can reduce risks of hospitalization and deaths by 88 to 89 percent when taken within three to five days from the onset of symptoms.

“So, dahil ito po ay generic, ito po ay inaasahan na mas mura po ang cost of treatment compared to Paxlovid, at ito po ay ibinigay itong CSP sa DOH (because this is generic, its cost of treatment is expected to be cheaper compared to Paxlovid, and the CSP was given to DOH),” FDA officer-in -charge Dr. Oscar Gutierrez said in his report to President Rodrigo Duterte Monday.

He added that the DOH can make the drug accessible and available to government hospitals once Biocare Lifescience Inc., a Philippine based pharmaceutical distributor, processes the deliveries.

Paxlovid was first authorized for use in the United States.

Gutierrez said the FDA is expecting Pfizer to apply for an emergency use authorization for Paxlovid on the last week of this month.

Source: Philippines News Agency