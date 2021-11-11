﻿Farmers, fisherfolk in Pangasinan get P14-M agri inputs

The provincial government of Pangasinan has distributed seeds, seedlings, and equipment worth PHP14.4 million to farmers and fisherfolk in the province as part of its Abig (heal) Pangasinan rehabilitation program.

In an interview on Tuesday, provincial agriculturist Dalisay Moya said the distribution of farm and fishery inputs is part of increasing agricultural productivity in the province.

The inputs that were distributed to local farmers and fisherfolk and different local government units were 5,000 bags of 20 kilograms (kg) certified palay seeds, 750 bags of different hybrid yellow corn, 60 knapsack sprayers, 140 gill nets, 20 fish shelters, 30 fish pots, 1,400 sets of hook and line, three axial flow pumps, and vegetable seedlings.

“There are various programs to help the agri-sector in the province to be more productive,” she said.

In his message during the distribution program, Governor Amado Espino III asked the farmers and fisherfolk to continue working hard to boost the agricultural industry.

“Asikasuhin natin ang pagsasaka dahil sa Pangasinan ito ang puhunan natin. Kaya nung tumama pandemic, medyo maganda ang laban ng Pangasinan dahil ang bumubuhay sa pamilya, sa mga Pangasinense, ay ang mga magsasaka (Let us take care of farming because, in Pangasinan, it is one of our capital. When the pandemic hit us, Pangasinan was in good stead because the farmers are the ones providing for their family, for the Pangasinense),” Espino said.

In a separate interview, Jose Galicia, one of the beneficiaries, thanked the provincial government and the national government for the assistance to the farmers.

“This is a big help for us and our family especially during this pandemic,” he said.

Abig Pangasinan is a program launched by the provincial government last year to improve the socio-economic condition in the province amid the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Department of Agriculture recently distributed cash assistance to the beneficiaries of the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund-Rice Farmers Financial Assistance (RCEF-RFFA) program as well as farm machinery, rice seeds, and livestock amounting to PHP637.5 million to the farmers and hog raisers in the province.

Source: Philippines News Agency