﻿Farmers build ‘dap-ayan’ to promote local products

An airy space, made of light and indigenous materials called “dap-ayan”, which used to be called as villa stores in the olden times, sees its comeback in the city of Batac.

Thanks to the city government-initiated farmers’ festival, these are now set up and enjoyed by locals and visitors when they visit each barangay in the city.

“The simple structure built in a strategic location within the community aims to promote public and open spaces where people gather and bring back the villa stores to showcase each barangay’s products,” said city mayor Albert Chua on Monday.

According to Chua, the construction of the “Dap-ayan ni Mannalon” (farmers’ villa stores) manifests the people’s camaraderie, hard work and cooperation when they put it up together.

The city government hosted the search for the best Dap-ayan ni Mannalon contest which is one of the highlights of the 12th farmers’ festival in the city slated on May 1-2, 2021.

Chua has lauded the efforts of all the 30 participating farming barangays as he challenged everyone to sustain their dap-ayan and use it as a venue to promote their own barangays and market their produce.

The criteria for judging include artistry, creativity and cooperation.

A remote village in Sumader located on top of a hilly mountain emerged as the overall winner, followed by 14 other finalists which include Barangays Mabaleng, Camandingan, Palongpong, San Pedro, Quiom, Payao, Quiling Norte, Magnuang, Colo, Maipalig, Camguidan, Baligat, Tabug and Dariwdiw.

Early on, Ilocos Norte Governor Matthew Joseph Manotoc has urged all the 21 towns and two cities of the province to develop green open spaces to hold outdoor events and meetings amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) threat.

The ‘park city of Batac is taking the lead as it continues to create more public spaces where Ilocanos can exercise their creativity while upholding their own culture.

Source: Philippines News Agency