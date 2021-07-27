﻿Farmer in Pangasinan town dies of electrocution

SISON, Pangasinan – A 49-year-old farmer here died of electrocution on Tuesday morning.

In an interview, Senior Master Sgt. Norman Bowayan, Sison town police investigator, identified the victim as Eugene Marata of Sitio Caalbarisan in Barangay Esperanza in this town.

“Initial investigation disclosed that at around 7:50 a.m. today, the victim was allegedly seen walking on the rice field when he accidentally stepped on a live electric wire that fell on the ground resulting in his electrocution,” he said.

He added that the victim was brought to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Bowayan said the live cable wire allegedly fell on the ground due to strong winds on Monday.

“It was reported to the electric company and they already responded and fixed the wire,” he said. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency