﻿Family accepts fate of young Zamboangueño soldier

The father of Pfc. Alzid Hawrani, one of the soldiers who died in the July 4 C-130 plane crash in Patikul, Sulu, said the family has accepted the fate of his son.

Tullang Hawrani, 51, in an interview said on Wednesday that their only wish now is that his remains will be identified soon so that the soldier can be laid to rest immediately as Muslims should be interred within 24 hours after their death.

Pfc. Hawrani, 24, was one of the two soldier residents of this city and who were aboard the ill-fated C-130 plane.

The other one was Sgt. Alhamin Salahuddin of Barangay Mariki, whose family reportedly settled in another village at the height of the 2013 Zamboanga siege.

The elder Hawarani said his son was excited to be assigned to Sulu since he just needs to travel overnight to be with them.

Hawrani said his son is the third among the four children — a daughter and three sons — in the family.

Despite being a public utility jeep driver, and his wife, a laundrywoman, they managed to send all their children to school.

The eldest is a teacher; the second is a Navy enlisted man; Alzid, Army; and the youngest is a fresh Criminology graduate.

He described Alzid as friendly, playful, loving, and close to all of his siblings.

“Every time he is on vacation, he invites his friends for a get-together here at home,” Hawrani said of his son citing that Alzid just wanted to stay at home.

“Even us as a family, he wanted that we eat and celebrate at home instead of going to a restaurant,” the father added.

Hawrani recalled that Alzid told him not to worry about his new place of assignment saying “the situation in Jolo now is okay.”

“I told him if it is possible, he will go along with the second batch of soldiers to be transported to Jolo. He replied to me that he has to go since his name is already on the manifest,” he recalled.

The last text message of Pfc. Hawrani still fresh in his father’s mind, which the latter received at 9:47 a.m. of July 4.

“Amah, mag-ingat kayo diyan palagi ni ina. Aalis na kami,” he added

