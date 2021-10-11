﻿Familiar political rivals in Albay clash anew in 2022

The old guards and their kin dominated anew the filing of certificates of candidacy (COCs) in Albay province for gubernatorial, congressional, and provincial board seats.

Governor Al Francis Bichara; Albay Representatives Joey Salceda (2nd District), Edcel Lagman (1st District), and Fernando Cabredo (3rd District); Legazpi City Mayor Noel Rosal, and Tabaco City Mayor Krisel Lagman Luistro all filed their COCs, with one eyeing a higher post, for the May 9, 2022 polls.

Bichara will be seeking a third and last term against Rosal and two independent candidates, Riodel Luna and Mario Bascuil.

Bichara and Rosal were former allies.

Bichara had served as congressman, representing the Third (1992-1995) and Second Districts (2007-2016), governor in 1995 to 2004, and Ligao mayor (1986-1992), while Rosal has also been city administrator, councilor, and village captain.

For Vice Governor, incumbent Edcel Greco Lagman will be challenged by former vice governor Harold Imperial.

In the First District, Edcel Lagman will eye a third term against three independent candidates — Rebecca Quijano, Nard Bruce, and Adela Villar.

Administration bet Salceda will likewise attempt for a final term versus Carmelo Redencion De Leoz Jr., Danilo Maravillas, Gil Goyena, and Domingo Arao.

Also going for a third term in the Third District, Cabredo will go up against former congressman Reno Lim.

Former mayor Geraldine Rosal will aim to replace her husband in Legazpi City, with Ako Bicol Party List Representative Alfredo Garbin challenging her.

In Ligao City, Fernando Gonzales will try to stage a comeback as mayor against Ramon Alsua, Ramon Jaucian, Alex Polidario, and Elmer Pornel.

Gonzales was a three-term mayor of Ligao, one-time Governor, and three-term congressman of the Third District, while Alsua was Provincial Board member from 2007 to 2013.

Luistro, daughter of Representative Lagman and older sister of Vice Governor Lagman, is seeking reelection against Josef Bocalbos, an independent candidate.

Source: Philippines News Agency