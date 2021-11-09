﻿Fair weather to prevail over most of PH

Generally fair weather will prevail over most parts of the country, although the weather bureau is monitoring a low-pressure area (LPA) last tracked at 125 km. west of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan, a forecaster said on Saturday.

“It (LPA) has a slim chance of developing into a tropical cyclone, but this will bring rains over Palawan, especially over Kalayaan Islands,” Grace Castañeda of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Bicol, the rest of Mimaropa, the Visayas, and Mindanao will have generally fair weather, with isolated rains caused by localized thunderstorms.

“Take precautions against flooding, especially during severe thunderstorms,” Castañeda said.

Northern Luzon will have generally fair weather, with isolated light rains caused by the northeast monsoon.

Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas will prevail over the entire archipelago.

Source: Philippines News Agency