﻿Fair weather to prevail across PH Monday

A fair weather will prevail over most parts of the country Monday, the weather bureau said.

In its daily forecast, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the trough of a low pressure area affecting the southern section of Mindanao will bring scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Davao Region, Soccsksargen and BARMM.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms and the easterlies.

Light to moderate winds, slight to moderate seas will prevail over the entire archipelago, PAGASA said.

Source: Philippines News Agency