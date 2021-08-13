﻿Fair weather seen across PH

A generally fair weather will prevail over the entire archipelago, a weather forecaster of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Friday.

“We are experiencing a monsoon break, which means the country is not being affected by the southwest monsoon,” Aldczar Aurelio of PAGASA said.

He added that the ridge of high-pressure area is currently affecting Luzon.

“Because of the ridge of high-pressure area, fair weather will be experienced over Luzon. Only isolated rains will be experienced due to localized thunderstorms,” he said.

Warm temperature will also be experienced, Aurelio said, with 34 degrees Celsius in Tuguegarao, and 32 degrees Celsius in Metro Manila and Puerto Princesa.

The Visayas and Mindanao will also have fair weather with isolated rains caused by localized thunderstorms.

Davao and Zamboanga are expected to have up to 34 degrees Celsius temperature, while Cebu may experience a temperature of 33 degrees Celsius.

Both Iloilo and Tacloban, on the other hand, are expected to log 32 degrees Celsius temperature.

Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas will continue to prevail across the country.

Meanwhile, Aurelio said PAGASA is monitoring a cloud cluster east of the Visayas. This may develop into a low-pressure area, he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency