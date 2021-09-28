﻿Fair weather seen across PH Thursday

Fair weather will prevail over most parts of the country Thursday, a weather forecaster said.

The intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) will cause scattered rains over Western Visayas and Palawan, particularly in the afternoon.

Light to moderate rains will be experienced, while thunderstorms are likely in the afternoon, said Benison Estareja of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

“Metro Manila and most areas in Luzon will have sunny weather, and it will be humid in the afternoon. The Bicol Region and Metro Manila’s temperature could be up to 33 °C,” he said.

The rest of the country is forecast to have partly cloudy to cloudy skies.

Isolated rains are due to localized thunderstorms. Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas will continue to prevail over the whole archipelago.

Estareja said two weather disturbances have been spotted outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

The low pressure area (LPA) that recently exited PAR has developed into a tropical depression and was last observed 305 kilometers northwest of Kalayaan, Palawan. “This is moving away from PAR and will not have a direct effect (on the country’s weather),” he said.

The other TD was last tracked 2,370 km. east of the Visayas.

Estareja added that it has a slim chance to enter PAR. “There is a chance that it would go near the boundary, but we do not see the possibility that it would make a landfall inside PAR,” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency