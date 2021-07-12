﻿Fair weather, isolated rains to prevail over most of PH Monday

Fair weather with isolated rain showers will prevail over most parts of the country due to the easterlies Monday, a weather forecaster said.

In its 4 a.m. weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will be experienced over Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas and Aurora.

“The rest of Luzon will have fair weather, and short period of rains caused by localized thunderstorms,” said Meno Mendoza of PAGASA.

He said the rest of the Visayas will have cloudy skies, isolated rain showers and thunderstorms. Isolated rain showers are likely in the afternoon.

Mindanao, on the other hand, will experience fair weather with isolated thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon and at night, according to Mendoza.

Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas will prevail over the entire archipelago based on PAGASA’s forecast.

Mendoza said PAGASA does not see any weather disturbance that may affect the country for the next two to three days.

Source: Philippines News Agency