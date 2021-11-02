﻿Fair weather in Luzon; rains expected over VisMin: PAGASA

The shear line or tail-end of a frontal system affecting the Visayas and northern section of Mindanao will cause rains over parts of these islands on All Saints’ Day, the weather bureau said on Monday.

In its 5 a.m. weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Central and Eastern Visayas, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula, and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao will experience scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

“Fair weather will prevail over most of Luzon, except for Palawan which will experience thunderstorms,” PAGASA weather forecaster Benison Estareja said.

Western Visayas and the rest of Mindanao will also experience isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the shear line.

Moderate to strong winds and moderate to seas will prevail over northern Luzon.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas.

Meanwhile, Estareja said a low pressure area (LPA) was spotted 1,430 km. east of Mindanao, outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

“It has a slim chance to develop into a tropical cyclone. However, it could possibly enter PAR either Monday or Tuesday,” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency