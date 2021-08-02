﻿Fair weather expected in most parts of PH Monday

Most parts of the country will experience fair weather on Monday, a weather forecaster said.

The southwest monsoon, however, will bring scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Zambales, and Bataan.

“Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have fair weather, with rains that may last for a short period due to localized thunderstorms,” Meno Mendoza of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

He added that the Visayas will have fair, warm and humid weather. Isolated thunderstorms will be experienced.

Likewise, warm and humid weather will prevail over Mindanao. There will be rains that may last for a short period, he said.

Moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas will continue over Luzon and the Visayas.

Over Mindanao, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas.

Meanwhile, Mendoza said PAGASA is monitoring a tropical depression last seen 2,195 kilometers east northeast of extreme Northern Luzon, outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

“We do not expect it to enter PAR,” he said.

PAGASA is also monitoring a low pressure area (LPA) inside PAR. It was last tracked 825 north northeast of extreme Northern Luzon.

The LPA has a slim chance of developing into a tropical cyclone, Mendoza said.

Source: Philippines News Agency