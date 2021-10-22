﻿Fair weather continues across PH Wednesday

Fair weather with isolated rains will continue to prevail across the country, the weather bureau said Wednesday.

Aldczar Aurelio of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Luzon will have fair weather but will likely experience rains for a short period.

In its 4 a.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA also forecasts isolated light rains over Batanes and the Babuyan Islands due to the northeasterly surface wind flow affecting extreme Northern Luzon.

The Visayas and Mindanao will have fair weather with isolated rains, Aurelio said.

The temperature in Metro Manila and Laoag could reach 33°C; Zamboanga, 34°C; and Davao, 33°C.

Moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas will prevail over northern Luzon.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas.

Aurelio said no low-pressure area and tropical cyclones are being monitored inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

Source: Philippines News Agency