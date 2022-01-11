﻿Face shields in QC required only in medical facilities

The use of face shields in Quezon City is mandatory only inside hospitals and quarantine facilities, the city government clarified on Monday as it thrashed yet another fake news.

In a phone interview on Monday, Mayor Joy Belmonte denied the false information that has been circulating on social media.

“I would like to make it clear that as far as the city ordinance, the IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force) protocols, it’s inside hospitals only and quarantine facilities and any high-risk places,” Belmonte said as she urged the public not to fall prey to fake news.

QC’s Ordinance No. 3079 states that the use of face shields is not mandatory in public places and will only be required under Alert Level 5.

“Under Alert Level 5, all persons shall, at all times, wear face shield on top of a face mask while onboard public transportation, inside markets, or in indoor and enclosed spaces of identified commercial establishments and workplaces in Quezon City, regardless of the length of time in such public transportation, markets, or indoor and enclosed spaces of identified commercial establishments and workplaces, purpose for being there, or proximity to another person,” the ordinance read.

Also on Monday, the mayor dispatched a team to a mall in Cubao District and a supermarket in Barangay Kamuning following complaints that clients were refused entry because they were not wearing face shields.

“Kung meron silang sariling patakaran na ipinasa ng kanilang private management, sana ay ipaskil nila ang board resolution na ‘yan sa pinaka-visible part ng kanilang premises para ang taong bayan ay makita na ito ay patakaran ng (If the private management passed a resolution, they should post it in the most visible area of their premises so that people will know that this is the rule of the) mall,” Belmonte said.

Otherwise, the private establishment may be penalized, she added.

Unless there is a resolution requiring face shields, the public can report such incidents to the city hotline 122.

As of Sunday, the city has 20,402 Covid-19 active cases.

