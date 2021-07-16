﻿’Fabian’ not affecting PH; southwest monsoon to bring rains

Tropical Depression Fabian has no direct effect on any part of the country, but a huge part of the archipelago will experience rains due to the southwest monsoon affecting southern Luzon and the Visayas, a weather forecaster said Friday afternoon.

“Fabian” was last tracked 1,345 kilometers east of northern Luzon, slowly moving northward. It packs maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 55 kph.

“It is far from the landmass, and we don’t expect it to go near within 24 hours. Fabian may likely exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Tuesday,” said Raymond Ordinario of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) on Friday.

Ordinario said PAGASA is monitoring the southwest monsoon, as this is expected to bring scattered rains over many parts of the country in the next few days.

As of 5 p.m. Friday, PAGASA forecasts the southwest monsoon to cause scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Mindanao, Western Visayas, Mimaropa, Zambales, and Bataan.

“Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have fair weather, with isolated rains caused by localized thunderstorms,” Ordinario said.

Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas will also continue to prevail over the entire archipelago.

More rains in ‘ber’ months

Meanwhile, PAGASA announced on Friday that La Niña will develop in either late October or November. This may last until the first quarter of 2022.

“Above normal rainfall conditions are expected over some parts of the country in the coming several months. Potential adverse impacts of the developing La Niña include floods and landslides over vulnerable areas, with varying magnitude,” the weather bureau said.

PAGASA advised all concerned agencies to take precautionary measures to mitigate the potential adverse impacts of the re-emerging La Niña.

Source: Philippines News Agency