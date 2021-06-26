﻿Experts, not politicians, know worth of face shields’ use: Panelo

Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo on Saturday urged the people to believe medical experts when they say face shields must be used in addition to face masks to prevent the further transmission of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Panelo issued the statement during his commentary show “Counterpoint”, as he advised the public to ignore the “epal” or opportunistic politicians wanting to stop the use of face shields in the country.

He said President Rodrigo Duterte’s decision to keep the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases’ (IATF-EID) policy on the mandatory use of face shields indoors and outdoors is guided by science and pieces of advice from medical experts.

“Makinig na lang ho kayo sa mga doktor natin. Kung ano ang sabihin ng IATF, makinig ho kayo diyan kasi yung mga sources diyan, mga doktor, mga scientist, OCTA Research. Lahat po iyan kinu-konsulta. At saka hindi sila nagbibigay ng desisyon na labag sa kanila (Let’s just listen to our doctors. Listen to IATF because its sources are doctors, scientists, and OCTA Research. They have been consulted. And it does not make an unacceptable decision),” Panelo said.

Duterte initially ordered to allow the public to wear a face shield only in hospitals, but eventually decided to keep the IATF-EID’s original policy on its mandatory use in public spaces given the existence of the more transmissible Delta coronavirus variant.

Duterte’s latest decision prompted Senate President Vicente Sotto III to file Senate Resolution 757, ordering the Senate Committee of the Whole to investigate, in aid of legislation, the efficacy of wearing face shields in all public places.

On Wednesday, Sotto said the Philippines is the only country worldwide that requires citizens to use both face masks and face shields to protect themselves against Covid-19.

Responding to criticisms hurled against Duterte’s fresh directive, Panelo said opportunistic politicians are merely using the issue on face shields’ use to gain public attention.

“Alam niyo, wala talagang mawawala sa inyo kung maniniwala kayo sa mga doctor, sa mga nakakaalam. Huwag kayong maniwala sa mga politiko. Iyang mga iyan eh kung anu-ano na lang ang sinasabi makalabas lang sa diyaryo. Pabida ba. Paepal. Iyan ang gusto ng mga iyan (You know, you will not lose anything if you listen to the knowledgeable doctors. Do not believe in politicians who are making nonsense statements just to see their names on newspapers. They are opportunistic. That’s just what they want),” Panelo said.

On Thursday, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the government needs to listen to the experts’ findings that wearing face shields is effective in protecting the public against Covid-19.

Roque also cited the findings of The Lancet, a leading international medical journal, that the use of face masks helps control Covid-19 transmission.

The Lancet’s study found that wearing a face mask can decrease the risk of catching Covid-19 by 78 percent. It also showed that the risk can decrease by 85 percent if the face shield is worn in addition to the mask.

On Dec. 14, 2020, the IATF-EID issued Resolution 88 requiring all persons to wear full-coverage face shields on top of face masks every time they go outside to reduce the transmission of infection.

