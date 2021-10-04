﻿Expect ‘better, more responsive’ public works in PH: PRRD

President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday promised to use his remaining months in office in pursuing “better and more responsive” public works in the country.

Duterte made the vow during the inauguration of the Bonifacio Global City (BGC) to the Ortigas Center Road Link Project in Taguig City.

“With less than a year left in my term, we cannot afford to waste time and resources as we fulfill our promise of better and more responsive public works across the country,” he said in his keynote speech.

The BGC-Ortigas Road Link Project, Duterte said, proves his administration’s significant strides in infrastructure development.

He said the new road link project marks another milestone in the government’s ambitious “Build, Build, Build” infrastructure program, adding that it is vital in achieving a “safe, time-efficient, and dignified” travel among motorists in Metro Manila and its nearby areas.

“We welcome this infrastructure development at a time when we are gradually recovering from the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and safely revitalizing economic activities. Indeed, this achievement will provide substantial and long-lasting benefits to various businesses, motorists, and ordinary Filipino,” Duterte said.

Duterte also lauded the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and its partners for the completion of this project that will improve the movement of people and goods, especially between the Ortigas and BGC business centers, considering that the travel time is expected to be reduced from an hour to a mere 12 minutes.

He said their hard work and dedication to realize the government’s vision of a “strongly connected” nation are “truly noteworthy.”

The BGC-Ortigas Road Link Project, a flagship infrastructure project of the Duterte administration, is projected to help decongest traffic volume in Edsa and C-5 Road by 20 percent.

Duterte likewise expressed gratitude to Public Works Secretary Mark Villar, for his efforts to improve the country’s infrastructure.

“I could not find the right combination of words, pero ito lang ang masasabi ko, kagaya mo (but what I can only say is like you), I’m at a loss of how to express my sa pinakailalim ng puso ko (how I feel). Thank you for joining me in government and thank you for what you have done to the country,” he said.

Duterte assured his fellow Filipinos that the resolve of his administration, through the DPWH, is to provide a “safe and reliable infrastructure.”

He also enjoined the DPWH and other government agencies to synergize their efforts to ensure the completion of infrastructure projects under the “Build, Build, Build” program.

“To my fellow Filipinos, let me assure you of my administration’s unrelenting commitment to pursue a more comfortable life for every Filipino through safe and reliable infrastructure that will improve mobility and productivity,” Duterte said. “Let me assure you of this commitment until the end of my term.”

Source: Philippines News Agency