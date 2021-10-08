﻿Ex-VP Binay seeks comeback as senator in 2022

Former vice president Jejomar Binay was among the personalities that have filed their certificates of candidacy (COC) on the second to the last day of the filing period at the Sofitel Harbor Garden Tent in Pasay City on Thursday.

Binay is running for senator under the United Nationalist Alliance (UNA).

While he did not grant an interview with the media after filing his candidacy, Binay issued a press statement.

“I have been in public service for more than 30 years. This is what I will offer to our people. We have done a lot for our fellow Filipinos. We can do more, and we should do more,” he said.

Binay said he will focus on helping those who have been displaced by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We learned during this pandemic how the people have been deeply neglected. We need to fix this. The first priority should be helping the 4 million Filipinos who lost their jobs, the over three million families who are experiencing hunger, and the thousands of small businesses who had no choice but to close down. We need to help them recover,” Binay added.

Others who also filed their candidacy for the Senate are human rights lawyer Chel Diokno and former Bayan Muna party-list representative Neri Colmenares.

Diokno is representing the Katipunan ng Nagkakaisang Pilipino (KANP) banner, while Colmenares is running under the Makabayang Koalisyon ng Mamamayan (Makabayan).

Diokno, chairman of the Free Legal Assistance Group, participated in the May 2019 polls but lost.

On the other hand, Colmenares also lost in the senatorial race in the 2016 and 2019 elections. He served as the representative of the Bayan Muna party-list from April 2009 to June 2016.

Source: Philippines News Agency