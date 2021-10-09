﻿Ex-village chief tagged as Zambales’ most wanted falls

A former barangay captain listed as the most wanted person of Zambales was arrested by authorities in a manhunt operation on Sunday.

In a police report on Monday, Col. Romano V. Cardiño, acting provincial director of the Zambales Police Provincial Office, identified the suspect as Angel Cabbab, 74, a former village chair and resident of Barangay Lucero, San Marcelino, Zambales.

Cardiño said the suspect was arrested by joint elements of San Marcelino Municipal Police Station, Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU), 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company, 305th Maneuver Company and Criminal Investigation and Detection Team-Zambales.

The arrest was carried out by virtue of a warrant for the crime of rape issued by Judge Gemma Theresa B. Hilario-Logronio of Branch 73, Olongapo City on Feb. 7, 2019, with no bail recommended.

Cardiño said Cabbab is the primary suspect in the rape of a three-year-old girl on Dec. 12, 2018.

He was then the chairman of Barangay Lucero, San Marcelino, Zambales and went in hiding after the crime.

“Once again I commend Philippine National Police-Police Regional Office 3 men and women for another successful manhunt operation to bring most wanted persons to the fold of justice and answer their crimes committed. The continuous arrest of wanted persons is also anchored on the intensified cleanliness policy of PNP chief, Gen. Guillermo Lorenzo T. Eleazar,” Brig. Gen. Valeriano T. de Leon, director of the PRO-3, said in a statement.

