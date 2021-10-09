﻿Ex-solon challenges NegOcc guv’s reelection bid

This city’s former lone district representative, Juan “John” Orola Jr., has challenged the reelection bid of Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson, with the promise to help the sugar industry and develop other industries across the province.

“We will help the sugar industry, which is our bread and butter. But at the same time, we will help the towns and cities to develop and introduce other industries such as shipping, tourism, trade and even investments,” Orola said in a press conference held at MassKara Chicken restaurant here, after filing his certificate of candidacy (COC) before the Commission on Elections temporarily holding office at the Capitol Social Hall here.

Now a resident of Don Salvador Benedicto town, Orola, who was congressman of Bacolod from 1998 to 2001, admitted having only a “short time to prepare” and “not having the resources” for a political campaign.

Yet, he said he is encouraged and motivated “so I can present these advocacies”.

“What we need right now – I am challenging the present administration to create programs that are acceptable and doable, programs that can bring people closer to the government, and programs that can bring the government closer to the people. That is the most important thing,” said Orola, who is running under the Pederalismo ng Dugong Dakilang Samahan party.

In a statement, Lacson, who is eyeing a second term, said under a democracy, Orola “has a right to run for public office,” but stressed that under his leadership, “the province has united and will continue to unite”.

“As your governor, I have served the Negrenses and I will continue to serve our people and the province to the best of my capabilities. We have gone through a lot for the past two years. With the solid support of Vice Governor Jeffrey Ferrer, the Provincial Board, and all the mayors, I’m confident that we can overcome this pandemic and rebuild a better Negros,” he said.

“The current situation requires unity among the Negrenses and their leaders, and efforts should be focused not much on politics but on the task at hand, “Lacson added.

Source: Philippines News Agency