﻿Ex-soldier, 5 others nabbed; P207-K shabu seized in Zamboanga

A former soldier and five other suspects yielded PHP207,400 worth of illegal drugs in separate anti-drug operations in the region, police officials announced Tuesday.

The suspects were identified as Edmichael Ramos, 34; Edmark Ramos, 36; Bubai Ramos, 19; Alexan Demecillo, 27; Minardo Sarita, 39; and, Adrena Abraham, 31.

Maj. Elmer Solon, Zamboanga City Police Office’s (ZCPO) Station 11 chief, said the Ramos brothers were arrested in a buy-bust operation around 6 p.m. Monday in Barangay Baliwasan, here.

Solon said recovered from the three were some 3.67 grams of suspected shabu worth PHP25,000 and PHP200 marked money.

He added that Edmichael was previously arrested in an anti-drug operation in 2018.

Capt. Edwin Duco, Police Regional Office-9 (PRO-9) information officer, said Demecillo, a former soldier who was discharged in May, was arrested by a joint police and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) team in a buy-bust operation around 1 p.m. Monday in Purok Duldol, Barangay FL Peña, Kabasalan, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Demecillo yielded some PHP54,400 worth of suspected shabu, a cellular phone, and PHP11,500 boodle money topped with PHP500 genuine bill as marked money.

Duco said Sarita was arrested in possession of some PHP48,000 worth of suspected shabu, a motorcycle, PHP500 marked money, and other illegal drug paraphernalia in a buy-bust operation around 8:30 p.m. Monday in Purok Malayan 2, Barangay Santa Filomena, Dipolog City, Zamboanga del Norte.

Solon, meanwhile, said Abraham yielded some PHP80,000 worth of suspected shabu and PHP200 marked money in a buy-bust operation in Marlboro Drive, Barangay Campo Islam, this city.

The suspects will face charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Source: Philippines News agency