﻿Ex-rebel’s tip-off leads Army to NPA arms cache in Surigao Norte

Timely and reliable information provided by a former rebel helped soldiers from the Philippine Army’s 30th Infantry Battalion (30IB) discover a depository of high-powered firearms and ammunition of the communist New People’s Army (NPA) in Surigao del Norte on Sunday.

The Army’s 901st Infantry Brigade (901st IBde), in a statement said the weapons were recovered in the vicinity of Tugnawan, Sitio Little Baguio, Barangay Payapag, Bacuag town in the said province.

Col. George L. Banzon, the commander of 901st IBde, said the 30IB troopers immediately proceeded to the area Sunday and recovered one caliber 5.56 AR18 rifle, one AK-47 rifle, one caliber 30 M1 Garand rifle, one .22-caliber Springfield rifle, one Hagen shotgun, three anti-personnel mines; 76 rounds of 7.62 live ammunitions for AK-47, 31 rounds 7.62 live ammunition for Garand rifle, assorted magazines, three magazines for AK-47, a 250-meter electrical wire, and batteries.

The war materiel are believed to be owned by the members of Guerrilla Front (GF) 16 of the NPA’s North Eastern Mindanao Regional Committee (NEMRC).

“In most of our successful operations, if it’s not the civilians, it’s the former rebels who disclose the whereabouts of their hideouts, caches, and the likes. This clearly suggests that our people including the FRs (former rebels) are disgruntled and tired of the CTG (Communist Terrorist Group) atrocities and they want to end the insurgency,” Banzon said.

He added that the pursuit operation by the 30IB is still ongoing to ensure the safety and security of the communities in the area.

“We have achieved these gains because the local populace has seen and appreciated the efforts of the government in pursuing genuine peace by facilitating the convergence to address insurgency,” Banzon said.

Source: Philippines News agency