﻿Ex-rebels plant 30K mahogany seedlings in Maguindanao

Former Moro rebels turned forest rangers led the planting of at least 30,000 mahogany seedlings across the forests of Maguindanao for nearly a month now, environment officials of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) said Tuesday.

The Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (MENRE) in BARMM has earlier hired 400 “Palaw” (forest) rangers, all former combatants of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) as part of its PHP300-million Integrated Bangsamoro Greening Program.

“The ‘palaws’ are only hired for one year under the program that is subject for an extension if needed,” MENRE-BARMM Minister Abdulraof Macacua said in an interview with reporters here.

From Oct. 22 to Nov. 14, joint efforts of the “palaws”, MENRE-Maguindanao personnel, and volunteers, planted a total of 715 hectares of the province’s forestlands with mahogany seedlings.

The series of reforestation activities in Maguindanao included the planting of trees in Barangay Tugaig, Barira (3,685 seedlings in 154 hectares); Barangay Labungan, Datu Odin Sinsuat (17,334 seedlings in 531 hectares); and Barangay Tuayan, Datu Hoffer (12,500 seedlings in 25 hectares).

“We would like to thank MENRE-BARMM for the trust and confidence given us for this task,” Mansa, one of the “palaws”, said in the vernacular during a separate interview.

Macacua said the involvement of the “palaws” in the greening activities helps in their transition into peaceful and productive residents in their communities.

Forester Noroden Abdullah, acting provincial environment officer, said the ‘palaws’ together with barangay officials would monitor the sustenance of the reforested lands.

Aside from growing trees and guarding the forests, the ‘palaws” are also tasked with illegal logging surveillance and detection, apprehension of illegally cut logs, and fire suppression in forest areas.

Similar planting activities have commenced in the forest areas of other BARMM province-component areas that include Lanao del Sur, Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi.

