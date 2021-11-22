﻿Ex-rebels in CDO get gov’t housing units

The government, through the Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process (OPAPP), has awarded Certificates of Entitlement of Housing Units to members of Kapatiran, a group of former rebels, in Cagayan de Oro City.

The seven Kapatiran awardees are former members of the Rebolusyong Partido ng Manggagawa-Pilipinas/Revolutionary Proletarian Army/Alex Boncayao Brigade (RPM-P/ RPA/ABB).

The awarding of units at CDO Midland Valley Homes in Barangay Dansolihon is part of the commitment of the government under the 2000 peace agreement between the government and the RPM-P/ RPA/ABB.

Director Susana Guadalupe Marcaida of OPAPP; Wane Espela of the National Housing Authority Region 10; Lt. Col. Joram Jumalon, Deputy Director of the city police office; Maj. Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr., commander of the 4th Infantry Division Commander; Col. Noel Plaza, commander of the Joint Intelligence Task Group-Diamond; and Col. Ian Noel Ignes, assistant chief of staff for Civil Military Operations attended the awarding ceremony on November 17.

Another awarding ceremony was held the day before at Pinewood Subdivision in Barangay San Jose, Malaybalay City, Bukidnon for 17 former New People’s Army rebels, attended by Undersecretary Cesar Yano, Capability Assessment and Development head and co-chair of the Joint Enforcement and Monitoring Committee.

“The government has time and again proven that we are serious in our quest for peace. We delivered our commitment, despite the challenges. This serves as the best illustration to entice more surrenderers. Our government instrumentalities will provide the necessary assistance to those who want to return to the fold of the law to attain our desire to resolve the armed conflict towards an environment of peace,” Brawner said in a news release.

Source: Philippines News Agency