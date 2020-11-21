﻿Ex-police chief in Jolo ‘misencounter’ shot dead in Maguindanao

COTABATO CITY – Police authorities are hot on the trail of gunmen, who shot dead a former police chief of Jolo, Sulu, in Sultan Mastura town of Maguindanao province on Saturday afternoon.

Killed was Capt. Walter Annayo, 41, former police chief of Jolo, Sulu who was relieved from his post following the alleged “misencounter” between his men and four Army intelligence officers on June 29 this year.

Annayo was reassigned at the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao in Parang, Maguindanao following the incident.

“Police investigators are still looking into Annayo’s shooting,” said Major Bangon Mamako, the Sultan Mastura municipal police chief, in a report submitted to PRO-BARMM director, Brig. Gen. Samuel Rodriguez, later on the same day.

Mamako said Annayo was driving his black Toyota Fortuner (GAL-2258) and had a short stopover by the roadside to buy buko juice at a stall in Barangay Macabiso, Sultan Mastura at around 1:45 p.m. when armed men onboard another vehicle opened fire at him.

Annayo fell on the ground as his attackers sped off towards the direction of Parang town after the incident. He died on the spot.

Mamako said all possible angles are being looked into by investigators in connection with Annayo’s killing. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News agency