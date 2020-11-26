﻿Ex-PNPA chief joins Dangerous Drugs Board

President Rodrigo Duterte has named former Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) Director Maj. Gen. Gilbert de la Cruz Cruz, who recently retired from service, a member of the Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB).

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque confirmed Cruz’s appointment in a media statement.

Cruz was appointed by Duterte on November 24 and is scheduled to take his oath of office before the DDB Chairman Secretary Catalino Cuy on December 2. He will go by the rank of Undersecretary.

“We confirm that President Rodrigo Roa Duterte has signed the appointment of Mr. Gilbert de la Cruz Cruz as Permanent Member of the Dangerous Drugs Board on November 24, 2020,” Roque said.

As the new permanent member of the DDB, he will form part of the inter-agency body in charge of creating policies and developing strategies to counter the drug problem as mandated by Republic Act (R.A.) 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Before his appointment, Cruz also held the position of the Regional Director of Police Regional Office 13 from September 2018 to September 2019 and Police Regional Office 8 from August 2017 to May 2018.

Roque described Cruz’s appointment to the DBB as “timely and relevant” with his previous work as PNPA Director.

“The fight against illegal drugs is the centerpiece program of the Duterte administration. We, therefore, consider the appointment of Mr. Cruz as timely and relevant to his previous work at the Philippine National Police. We wish Mr. Cruz good luck in his new assignment,” he said.

Cuy welcomed Cruz’s appointment, saying “his experience as a commendable police officer, leader, and manager will be of great help in ensuring that policies and programs to address the drug problem remain relevant and effective.”

DDB Secretariat Executive Director and Undersecretary Earl Saavedra assured that preparatory works to ensure the smooth assumption of office of the new member of the DDB Management is given utmost priority.

The DDB is the policy-making and strategy-formulating body in the planning and formulation of policies and programs on drug prevention and control of the Philippine government.

The body creates policies and strategizes the implementation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Act of 2002 (R.A. 9165).

It also initiates programs geared towards preventive education, alternative development, public awareness, and international cooperation. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News agency