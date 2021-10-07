﻿Ex-PNP custodial center head dismissed for molesting Parojinog

The former chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP) Custodial Service Unit has been dismissed from the service for sexually assaulting former Ozamiz City vice mayor Nova Princess Parojinog who is detained at the facility.

“Regarding Lt. Col. Jigger Noceda, he was dismissed from the service through a decision dated March 25, 2021. He filed an MR (motion for reconsideration), which was denied on June 13, 2021. He has a pending appeal to the NAB (National Appellate Board) of the Napolcom (National Police Commission). His present status is dismissed from the service pending his appeal,” said PNP chief, Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, in a message to the Philippine News Agency (PNA) on Wednesday.

The Napolcom would facilitate the resolution of appealed administrative cases and permanently remove from service those found corrupt and abusive, Eleazar said.

In October last year, the PNP Women and Children Protection Center (WCPC) filed charges of rape, acts of lasciviousness, unjust vexation, and a violation of the Safe Spaces Act before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office against Noceda.

Based on her affidavit, Parojinog said she was sexually assaulted by Noceda in two instances — on June 9 and on September 7, 2020.

Parojinog was detained at the PNP Custodial Center on drug and illegal possession of firearms charges following the raid by the local police in their residence in July 2017.

Her father, then Ozamiz City mayor Reynaldo Parojinog and 14 others were killed during the raid.

Source: Philippines News Agency