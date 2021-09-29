﻿Ex-NPA rebels, residents of Bacolod village avail of gov’t aid

Residents of Banago village in this city are availing of various benefits from the government after receiving a funding of PHP20 million under the Local Government Support Fund – Support to Barangay Development Program (LGSF-SBDP) of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC).

Data from the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) showed that Banago is now cleared of insurgency after being once a hotbed of the Communist Party of the Philippines – New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) movement in this city.

As of Friday, the barangay has lined up six projects for the use of the BDP funding.

Banago village chief Ricky Mijares said the status of Banago as an insurgency-cleared barangay has opened many opportunities for its residents.

These include such projects as the construction of a multi-purpose evacuation center, burial assistance, medical assistance, educational or scholarship program, livelihood program, and training assistance.

“Out of the 61 barangays in Bacolod City, only Barangay Banago has been awarded the PHP20 million. I would like to thank the national government, especially President Rodrigo Roa Duterte. This is a big help for us since almost 80 percent of our population is poor or indigent, particularly those living in the coastal area,” he added.

On September 22, about 111 marginalized residents received financial aid amounting to PHP511,000 in rites led by Mayor Evelio Leonardia and DILG-Bacolod Director Ma. Joy Maredith Madayag at the Banago Elementary School I Gym.

Of the number, 77 received medical assistance while 34 got burial aid.

Last June, 25 residents of Barangay Banago have been chosen as beneficiaries of the Project Banago Alternative and Sustainable Livelihood Initiatives for Development or BASLID under the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA).

The trainees attended the Cookery National Certificate or NC II training at the TESDA Regional Training Center in Talisay City.

Among the beneficiaries are alias “Bebing”, who became a messenger of the CPP-NPA when she was only 19, and was married to a combatant who died in an encounter, and alias “Ed”, once a sakristan (acolyte), who became a communist rebel in northern Negros.

“Now, I realize that the government was there – even before – helping the people. Government assistance is really accessible now. The local government unit is reachable. People should seek help from the barangay if they are in need,” Bebing, a beneficiary of livelihood training, said in an interview.

“These training (courses) are a big help to enhance my skills, ideas, and be refreshed again because it’s been a long time since (I learned something new).”

She realized the years spent with the CPP-NPA were wasted years and she doesn’t want her children to be lured into it.

“Even with my second husband, who also has a background in the movement, I told him we wasted our time. We could have contributed more to the community. But it is not too late,” she added. “I have kids and I guard them so they will not be recruited by the movement.”

Ed, a beneficiary of medical and burial assistance, said the root cause of the armed revolution is economic crisis and this could be addressed by providing the people with basic needs.

“We would like to thank President (Rodrigo) Duterte who intensified the campaign to counter the insurgency in the Philippines by providing the basic needs of the people. During the Duterte administration, he addressed these problems, especially here in Banago. Before the revolutionary forces were really present and felt here,” he added.

Some students in the village also received educational assistance, including college student JJ Tauban.

“This is one step for me and a big help towards achieving my dreams. It’s an honor and a privilege to receive such help from the government,” she added.

Each insurgency-cleared barangay has been allocated an assistance of PHP20 million under the BDP, a hallmark program of the NTF-ELCAC with the end goal of bringing development to former conflict-prone communities.

The BDP is directed to rehabilitate and develop 822 barangays formerly established as guerilla fronts of the CPP-NPA-National Democratic Front (NDF) in several parts of the countryside.

Each barangay is allotted PHP20 million for their respective projects, for a total of PHP16.44 billion allocated funding.

The BDP budget goes directly to local government units from the Department of Budget and Management.

The CPP-NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

The NDF has been formally designated as a terrorist organization by the Anti-Terrorism Council on June 23, 2021, citing it as “an integral and separate part” of the CPP-NPA created in April 1973.

Source: Philippines News Agency