﻿Ex-NPA rebel leads Army to guns, IEDs buried in NoCot

A former communist rebel who surrendered to the 39th Infantry Battalion assisted government forces in unearthing firearms, ammunition, and improvised bombs in the North Cotabato town of Makilala.

Lieutenant Col. Geoffrey M. Carandang, 39IB commander, said Monday the war materials buried by the rebels in a hinterland area in Barangay Biangan, Makilala, included three M16 rifles, three improvised explosive devices, three anti-personnel landmines; and ammunition.

Carandang said the arms cache belongs to the NPA Pulang Bagani Command (PBC) and Sub-Regional Command 3 of the Southern Mindanao Regional Committee.

Carandang recognized the effort of the former NPA insurgent, whom he identified only as “Ka Roel” for security reasons.

Ka Roel told reporters here in vernacular: “I decided to tell all to show our sincerity in surrendering and to ensure that these explosives and rifles will not be used against civilians.”

Carandang said Ka Roel’s action is a manifestation of the former NPA combatant’s trust and confidence now with the government.

“The former rebels are now realizing the truth that there is nothing to gain in their 52 years of armed struggle. Likewise, this significant accomplishment further solidified the former rebels’ intentions to return to the folds of the law and live a harmonious and peaceful life with their families,” he added.

Carandang expressed confidence that more NPA militants will come down and follow the footsteps of their former comrades who are now slowly being reintegrated into the mainstream society

