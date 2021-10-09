﻿Ex-mayor launches bid for Quirino top post

A former mayor of Nagtipunan town in Quirino province on Friday filed his certificate of candidacy (COC) for governor.

Rosario Camma, who was Nagtipunan mayor from 2007 to 2010 and 2013 to 2016, gained fame as the G-string-wearing Bugkalot native during a State of the Nation Address of former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo several years ago.

The 63-year-old former mayor was nominated by the Aksyon Demokratiko party.

In an interview on Friday shortly after he filed his COC, Camma said he would like to focus on uplifting the lives and rights of farmers and indigenous folk.

He decried the suspension by provincial officials last July of his daughter Nieverose Camma-Meneses, who is the incumbent mayor of Nagtipunan.

The case stemmed from a graft and oppression complaint filed by a municipal official.

Camma described his daughter’s suspension as “political persecution”.

Camma is a former ally of the Cuas, notably Rep. Junie Cua who has been a congressman from 1987 to 1998, 2001-2010 and 2019 to present. The elder Cua also served as governor from 2010 to 2019.

Camma hoped to end the reign of Governor Dakila Carlo Cua, who earlier filed his COC for reelection under the Pederalismo ng Dugong Dakilang Samahan (PDDS) party.

The incumbent provincial leader was asked by the Philippine News Agency in a phone interview about having a former political ally as a rival in the May 2022 elections. “It is just okay. We are in a democratic country. Let the people decide,” he said.

