﻿Ex-Maguindanao solon Dilangalen dies

Former Maguindanao Rep. Didagen “Digs” Dilangalen passed away on Saturday morning, his daughter said in her social media account.

Dilangalen served as a congressman from 1995 to 2004.

He was also a representative of the now-defunct Shariff Kabunsuan province from 2007 to 2010.

He also served as spokesperson of former President Joseph Estrada.

In 2004, he ran for senator but failed in his bid.

“My father has passed away. We sincerely ask for your prayers in this trying time,” his daughter Bai Donna Dilangalen said on her Facebook page.

There was no mention of the cause of death.

His wife Bai Zeny Dilangalen also once served as a congresswoman representing the first district of Maguindanao and Cotabato City.

