﻿Ex-JTF GenSan chief now heads Army brigade in S. Kudarat

The former commander of the security joint task force in General Santos (GenSan) City is now the new head of the Army’s 603rd Infantry Brigade (603rd IBde) based in Lebak, Sultan Kudarat.

Maj. Gen. Juvymax Uy, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division (ID) in Central Mindanao, installed Col. Eduardo Gubat to head the 603rd IBde, replacing Brig. Gen. Wilbur Mamawag, during a ceremony held at the brigade headquarters in Barangay Tibpuan, Lebak on Sunday.

Mamawag will be assuming the position of assistant division commander of the 8ID based in the Visayas.

Uy said the 603rd IBde has been an effective unit under the helm of Mamawag.

“Noteworthy to mention are the abundant gains in your area of operation that included successful focused military operations and surrender of communist top-ranking leaders, while keeping in pace in our efforts towards attaining our goals in the Army transformation roadmap,” Uy said.

Recognizing Gubat for his “sterling accomplishments” as Task Force Gensan commander, Uy said he remains positive that the former could do the same or more with the 603rd IBde.

The 603rd IBde covers the coastal towns of Datu Odin Sinsuat, South Upi, and Datu Blah in Maguindanao and the coastal towns of Lebak, Kalamansig, and Palimbang in Sultan Kudarat. (PNA)

Source: Philippine News Agency