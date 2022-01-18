﻿Ex-DavOcc PIO named NCCA executive director

President Rodrigo Duterte has named former Davao Occidental information officer Oscar Casaysay as executive director of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), Malacañang announced on Monday.

Duterte signed Casaysay’s appointment paper on Jan. 10, 2022 but a copy of the document was released on Monday.

“The Palace confirms that President Rodrigo Roa Duterte signed the appointment of Mr. Oscar G. Casaysay as National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) Executive Director,” Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, acting presidential spokesperson, said in a statement.

“We wish Executive Director Casaysay all the best in his new undertaking as he leads NCCA in the preservation, development, and promotion of Philippine arts and culture,” he added.

Casaysay will replace resigned NCCA Director Al Ryan Alejandre, who is running as Davao City councilor in the upcoming May 2022 national and local elections.

Prior to his appointment, Casaysay handled tourism and pageant-related activities as provincial information officer of Davao Occidental.

The NCCA is the prime government agency that safeguards, develops, and promotes Filipino culture through the formulation and implementation of enabling policies and programs as well as the administration of endowment funds for culture and arts.

There are at least six cultural agencies under the NCCA umbrella namely the Cultural Center of the Philippines, the National Historical Commission of the Philippines, the National Museum, the National Library of the Philippines, the National Archives of the Philippines, and the Komisyon sa Wikang Filipino.

