﻿ew isolation facilities boost Bacolod’s fight vs. Covid-19

The completion of additional isolation buildings will further boost this city’s fight against coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), officials said on Friday.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) turned over two more facilities to the city government, including the 32 isolation rooms in Barangay Alijis and the 45-cubicle isolation facility at the Bacolod Evacuation Center in Barangay Vista Alegre.

Mayor Evelio Leonardia said while Bacolod may have flattened the curve of infections in the past months, no one can tell when a surge of new cases may come again.

“So, these facilities have to be ready, and we are thankful that the national government, through the DPWH, has provided us with these,” he added.

Leonardia was joined by Lone District Rep. Greg Gasataya, City Administrator Em Ang, Councilor Renecito Novero, and Dr. Edwin Miraflor, officer-in-charge of the City Health Office, during the ceremonial turn-over held at the Barangay Alijis site.

The mayor signed the turn-over documents for the two isolation facilities with DPWH-6 regional director Lea Delfinado.

“This will further strengthen our position in this continuing fight against Covid-19. This is coordination and teamwork among government agencies and officials at its best. We are deeply grateful to Secretary Mark Villar, Undersecretary Emil Sadain, and Regional Director Delfinado,” Leonardia said.

The additional 32 isolation rooms in Barangay Alijis completes the 64-room facility that the DPWH constructed for Bacolod, with a total project cost of PHP50 million.

The first 32 isolation rooms were turned over by the DPWH to the city on Oct. 30, 2020.

The entire project has four container-type isolation sets.

Each set comes with 16 rooms furnished with individual air conditioners and comfort rooms, a nurse’s station, a utility room, separate medical staff quarters with comfort rooms for males and females, a sanitation area, water tanks, and a standby generator.

In Barangay Vista Alegre, the city’s evacuation center was renovated and its existing facilities were improved to be utilized as an isolation facility with 45 rooms.

“We are thankful to the national government for providing us funds to accommodate Covid-19 patients in this facility,” Gasataya said.

The PHP33-million evacuation center is composed of eight structures, including an accommodation building, office and infirmary building, male toilet and bath, laundry area/drying area, water tank, materials recovery facility, female toilet and bath, and generator room.

Both isolation facilities were funded under the Bayanihan Acts 1 and 2.

“Bacolod has benefited a lot from the passage of these laws. We are blessed and we commend all those who sacrificed in our fight against Covid-19. We assure continued support to the local government unit in any way for the welfare of the people of Bacolod,” he added.

As of March 11, Bacolod has 61 remaining active Covid-19 cases out of the 5,849 confirmed cases. Some 5,600 patients have recovered while 188 have died.

Source: Philippines News Agency