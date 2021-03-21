﻿EU to assess PH maritime training, STCW compliance

The European Union (EU) is set to decide whether to extend or terminate its recognition of the Philippines’ education, training, and certification system for seafarers.

EU Ambassador to Manila Luc Véron said the European Commission would conduct an assessment for six months after it received the 2020 inspection report of the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA) on March 1.

“The European Commission will now undertake the assessment. This starts a six-month formal process that will be concluded by an EU decision on extending or terminating the recognition. Such a decision will be consulted with the EU Member States,” he said in an email on Friday.

Within the bloc, the European Commission is in charge of assessing training and certification systems of other countries to verify their compliance with the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers (STCW).

An EU-wide recognition would allow the bloc’s member states to acknowledge certificates issued by the Philippines to Filipino seafarers.

Should the country fail the audit, Véron said the decision would be formally communicated to Filipino authorities informing about the withdrawal “unless within two months time they communicate measures taken to comply with the STCW requirements.”

“After two months, the Commission would make a final assessment with the assistance of EMSA (to assess) the situation (including possible evidence demonstrating measures taken),” he said.

