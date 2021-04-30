﻿Estrella-Pantaleon bridge to reopen in July: DPWH

MANILA – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is poised to complete civil works for Estrella-Pantaleon Bridge Project by July 2021.

DPWH Secretary Mark A. Villar said although the Estrella-Pantaleon Bridge Project is yet to be fully completed, it is great to see that final works are now taking place on the bridge approaches.

Villar together with Undersecretary for Unified Project Management Office (UPMO) Operations Emil K. Sadain inspected the project on Wednesday, and was satisfied with the project progress at 89 percent with an active work zone for crews doing finishing touches on the bridge deck.

An important connectivity project across Pasig River, the old temporary steel truss bridge was replaced in 2019 with a prestressed concrete rigid frame bridge (with V-shape piers) having a four-lane concrete deck slab 506.46 lineal meters in length.

“It would be great to see the bridge reopen by July 2021 and cars driving over the economically significant Estrella-Pantaleon Bridge connecting Makati City and Mandaluyong City,” Villar said.

Sadain said with the substructure and superstructure completed, activities now shift focus on the ancillary works on the sidewalk for pedestrians and bikers, bridge lighting system, and construction of approach road at both Makati and Mandaluyong sides.

The bridge project connecting Estrella Street in Makati City and Barangka Drive in Mandaluyong City is one of the two grant bridges from the People’s Republic China being implemented by DPWH-UPMO Roads Management Cluster 1 (Bilateral) under close supervision of Caretaker – Project Manager Benjamin Bautista and Project Melchor Kabiling.

From the old two-way bridge with single lane per direction, a modern infrastructure is about to complete that will soon be able to accommodate around 50,000 vehicles per day and decongest EDSA traffic.

It is estimated that about 20 percent of vehicular traffic at EDSA will be reduced when the BGC’s Lawton-Sta. Monica Bridge opens by June and Estrella-Pantaleon Bridge by July. (PR)

Source: Philippines News Agency