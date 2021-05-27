﻿Estrella-Pantaleon bridge to open in July: Villar

Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Mark Villar on Thursday announced that the Estrella-Pantaleon bridge which will connect the cities of Makati and Mandaluyong will be opened in July.

“The Estrella-Pantaleon bridge is now 92 percent complete, the public should wait for its opening in July,” he said in a video posted on Facebook.

He reported that the 506-meter bridge has a sidewalk that is now three meters wide, from only one meter.

“The sidewalk, the pedestrian component is three meters, bikers can be accommodated. It has four lanes compared to the old bridge which only has one lane and the pedestrian component is only one meter. The new bridge has two lanes on each side. Compared to the old bridge, this new bridge has a good aesthetic value, and our target is by July,” he added.

Designed to decongest the Guadalupe Bridge along the Epifanio de los Santos Avenue (Edsa), the Estrella-Pantaleon Bridge is a 146-meter prestressed concrete girder bridge with V-shaped piers, while the approach bridge/viaduct is a 66-meter prestressed continuous girder bridge.

The approach roads at both sides have a length of 294.46 meters.

The Estrella-Pantaleon bridge is part of the PHP3.39-billion infrastructure projects in the country which are funded by China.

Source: Philippines News Agency