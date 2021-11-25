﻿Establishment of Bangsamoro medical school eyed

A member of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA), the lawmaking body of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), has filed a bill seeking the establishment of the Bangsamoro Medical School (BMS).

On Wednesday, Member of Parliament Susana Anayatin, who represents the Christian sector in the 81-member BTA-BARMM, said her bill seeks to provide accessible, affordable, and comprehensive medical education through the BMS which her colleagues support.

Anayatin, in filing Parliament Bill 150, said her proposal aims to serve “Bangsamoro young people from different territories in BARMM and may extend its services to other existing medical schools in Mindanao.”

Anayatin said the medical school will be built under the “capacity and capability” required by the licensing standards and regulation of the Commission on Higher and Technical Education (CHED) of the Philippines and the Association of Philippine Medical Colleges (APMC).

APMC will be in charge of determining and approving the organizational structure for the facility’s management and operations.

On the other hand, the BARMM’s education ministry will promulgate the implementing rules and regulations of the bill.

Anayatin said one of the BARMM government’s top priorities, as stated in the Bangsamoro Organic Law, is to develop a complete and integrated system of quality education that will serve as a subsystem of the national education system.

The law mandates the Bangsamoro government must also create an educational framework relevant and responsive to the needs, ideals, and aspirations of the Bangsamoro people.

Source: Philippines News Agency