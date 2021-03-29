﻿Erth Hour 2021 rallies global action on nature’s plight

This year’s observance of the annual Earth Hour aims to intensify global action that will help nature recover faster than it is declining.

Such observance is an opportunity that people worldwide must grab to speak up for nature and demand world leaders’ action on such decline, according to the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) which is the international conservation organization behind Earth Hour.

Nature is vital to life on Earth but rate of this resource’s loss in the last 50 years is already “unprecedented in human history,” WWF warned.

WWF said surge in global trade, consumption and human population growth as well as continuing urbanization are fueling such decline.

“We are losing nature faster than it can restore itself and without urgent action, significant harm to people and planet is inevitable: inadequate food and water for our growing global population, significant harm to our economies and the mass extinction of an estimated one million species,” it said.

Citing earlier data, WWF said healthy nature can provide humanity various services collectively worth some USD125 trillion annually.

The Philippines will observe Earth Hour this Saturday (March 27) at 8:30 p.m. WWF noted this year’s Earth Hour will occur less than a year before UN Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity holds its 15th meeting.

That meeting will focus on the state of nature, noted WWF “By speaking up for nature this Earth Hour, we can put the spotlight on our planet and spark global conversation on the need for change, building momentum and a ‘domino effect’ that directly influences the direction of this crucial UN biodivesity conference in a few months,” WWF said.

Such global conversation can turn that conference into the event where world leaders formally commit to end nature loss and put Earth on the path to recovery by 2030, it noted.

“No matter where you are in the world, you can make an impact and join us for the Hour as we speak up for nature!” said WWF.

The novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic is still raging so WWF is recommending that people participate in Earth Hour online or digitally instead.

Among online activities for this year’s Earth Hour is airing of the first ‘Virtual Spotlight’ video which people can watch and share, it said.

“If you are planning to be in a public space or are thinking of spending the Hour with friends and family outside your home, please follow local guidelines, remember to wear a mask and maintain social distancing,” WWF continued, citing the basic precautions against coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Earth Hour is WWF’s flagship global movement that promotes concerted action for the environment and Earth.

Beginning as a 2007 lights out event in Australia, Earth Hour evolved into an annual observance in over 100 countries worldwide.

Source: Source: Philippines News Agency