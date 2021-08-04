﻿EO updates policy on grant of CESO rank to NDCP grads

President Rodrigo Duterte has signed an executive order updating the policy on the grant of Career Executive Service Officer (CESO) rank to graduates of the National Defense College of the Philippines (NDCP).

Executive Order (EO) No. 145, signed by Duterte on Tuesday, amends a provision under EO No. 696 which grants NDCP graduates belonging to government service the rank of CESO III with corresponding compensation and other privileges in the Career Executive Service (CES).

“There is a need to revitalize and reinforce the policy on the grant of CESO rank to graduates of the MNSA program of the NDCP to deepen the pool of leader-managers in government, and further strengthen the quality of policy formulation and governance in the public sector,” EO 145 read.

Under the EO, the NDCP’s Master in National Security Administration (MNSA) graduates in CES positions may be granted a CESO rank.

“Graduates of the Master in National Security Administration program of the National Defense College of the Philippines who are appointed to Career Executive Service positions shall be granted the CESO rank that is commensurate to their respective CES positions, subject to requirements to be prescribed and mandated by the Career Executive Service Board,” it read.

On the other hand, NDCP’s MNSA graduates who are not occupying CES positions must comply with the requirements for appointment to a CESO rank.

Those who occupy positions in the career service that are at least division chief level with salary grade (SG) 24 shall be entitled to a salary equivalent to SG 25.

The CESB, in consultation with the NDCP, shall issue the necessary guidelines for the implementation of this order.

Funding of the salary adjustments shall be charged against the available Personnel Services (PS) allotments of the concerned agency, subject to budgeting, accounting, and auditing laws, rules, and regulations.

All orders, issuances, rules, and regulations contrary to or inconsistent with this order are thereby repealed, modified, or amended accordingly, the EO said.

The NDCP continues to be a center of excellence in educational and policy development for strategic and dynamic leaders in national defense and security, with its MNSA program, uniquely integrating the political, economic, socio-cultural, techno-scientific, environmental and military dimensions of national security administration.

Efforts have been previously made by the Career Executive Service Board (CESB) and the NDCP to integrate the CES eligibility process into the MNSA program of the NDCP.

Source: Philippines News Agency