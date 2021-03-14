﻿enSan not keen on easing quarantine, travel protocols

The city government is not keen on removing the mandatory quarantine and negative test result for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) as a requirement for travelers and returning residents.

Dr. Rochelle Oco, incident commander of the City Inter-Agency Task Force (CIATF) for the Management of Emerging and Re-emerging Infectious Diseases, said Friday they are considering retaining such requirements in the wake of a continuing surge in cases of the disease in parts of the country, especially in Metro Manila.

Under City Ordinance No. 51, airline passengers bound for the city need to submit negative antigen or Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) test results at least 72 hours before their flights.

Returning Overseas Filipino workers and travelers from areas with high cases of Covid-19, especially its mutant strains, are required to undergo quarantine for at least 14 days upon arrival in the city.

“These are under status quo as of this time and we’re looking at maintaining them until the situation eventually eases,” she said in a radio interview

Oco, who also heads the City Health Office, said they are currently reviewing and conducting consultations regarding the city’s Covid-19 protocols in response to Resolution No. 101 issued recently by the national IATF.

It mainly eased the quarantine and documentary requirements for travelers and set uniform travel protocols among local government units (LGU).

Oco said they agree with the IATF’s decision to remove the travel authority and medical certificate as a requirement for travel within the country.

But as to the negative antigen or RT-PCR test result, she said they believe that it would not be beneficial for the city to cancel at this time.

She said the city’s medical community, including doctors under the CHO, unanimously voted to retain such measure in a meeting last Wednesday.

“We understand that LGUs are allowed to implement measures that it deem appropriate for their areas so we are coordinating with the DILG (Department of Interior and Local Government) about that,” Oco said.

For the mandatory quarantine, the official said they are planning to seek reconsideration with the DILG and IATF on the matter, especially for travelers from countries and areas in the country that have recorded cases of new Covid-19 variants.

She cited that the city was able to curb the uncontrolled surge of the disease these past months mainly due to the quarantine requirement.

“It’s even more important right now because of the alarming increase of Covid-19 cases nationwide and the emergence of the new variants,” she said.

As of Thursday night, the confirmed Covid-19 cases in the city already reached a total of 2,071, with 82 related deaths, but 1,884 of the patients have already fully recovered.

Oco said most of the remaining 105 active patients are experiencing mild symptoms, with some even asymptomatic, and expected to also recover.

She added that none among the samples sent by the CHO to the Department of Health and the Philippine Genome Center have tested positive for the highly contagious and potentially more deadly mutant strains of Covid-19

Source: Philippines News Agency